Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say.

Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.

Summer Doughan, 13, is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Summer was last seen on the 1900 block of East West Highway, on Sunday, May 22.

Doughan was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white lettered logo, black sweatpants, and Croc shoes.

Police and family of the girls are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alana Fulcar or Summer Doughan is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.

