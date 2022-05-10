Suspects On The Loose After Attempting To Abduct Minor Girl In Wheaton: Police

A young girl was nearly abducted by a pair of Spanish-speaking men who attempted to get her into their car in Maryland, police say.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Investigations Division are investigating an attempted abduction that took place between 4:15 p.m. and 4:30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 3, in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton.

It is alleged that the girl was walking in the area when a black four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up behind her. A man got out and approached the minor, speaking in Spanish, instructing her to get in the vehicle.

The suspect then reached out and grabbed the girl’s arm, police said. When the victim refused, she pulled her arm away and spotted a second man in the car. The victim then ran away from the area without further incident.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man, approximately 5-foot-8 tall with a thin build. He was wearing all black clothing, with black gloves and a black ski mask covering his face at the time of the incident.

The other man remained in the sedan and is described as a Hispanic male wearing all black clothing. No other information is available.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or vehicle involved in the attempted abduction has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victims Investigations Division by calling (240) 773-5400.

