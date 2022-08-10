Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

According to police, upon arrival, an officer from the agency spotted a suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine down by his side.

As the officer stopped his unmarked vehicle, a spokesperson for the department said that the suspect raised the gun towards the officer before dropping the gun and running when ordered by an officer who announced his presence and ordered him to lower his weapon.

Multiple officers from the Montgomery County Police - 1st District and Rockville City Police Department responded to the scene, but the suspect was able to get away.

Investigators noted that multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene, and the gun was a black, privately-made firearm with a 30-round extended magazine.

The suspect was described by police as being a Black man who was approximately 30 years old with short black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a baseball hat, black jacket, and blue jeans.

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or shooting has been asked to contact the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 or the department’s District Investigative section at (240) 773-6084.

