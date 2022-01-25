Six Men Face Federal Drug Conspiracy Charges In Maryland: Police

Six men are facing federal drug trafficking charges for allegedly operating a criminal organization that operates in the Capital Region and Montgomery County, according to officials.

The men were allegedly distributing cocaine and other drugs in Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, according to the U.S. States Attorneys Office for the District of Maryland.

Police also seized 12 firearms while serving the warrant on Jan. 21

The arrests were a culmination of a joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division, Montgomery County Police Department, and Prince George’s County Police Department.

