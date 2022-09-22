Silver Spring Shooter Nabbed During Traffic Stop: Police

The suspect in an early September shooting was arrested during a traffic stop, officials said.

On Sept. 6, at around 4:30 p.m., a male suspect was arguing with a large group of people in the 1900 block of Treetop Lane, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

The suspect pulled out his gun and even though the woman he was with tried to smack the gun out of his hand, he was able to get ahold of the weapon and fire at the group of people, police said.

Everyone fled the area and no victims were around when police arrived, authorities reported.

A white Infiniti SUV returned to the scene, with the group of victims from the shooting, and the people inside told cops they were involved, police said.

Officials said the victims told them the suspect drove off in a black Hyundai Sonata.

No information was given about whether any of the victims were injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a thin, 5'7 black man, between 20 to 30-years-old, who was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a crossbody satchel bag during the shooting, law enforcement said.

Police located the suspect's car nearby and through witness testimonies, were able to determine that the suspect was 34-year-old Elliott Patterson, officials said.

On Sept. 10, officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai Sonata and discovered Patterson was the driver, sources said.

When law enforcement searched the car, they found a gun that matched that matched the description of the one used in the shooting, police said.

Patterson was charged with multiple counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment and multiple firearms related charges, officials reported.

He was being held without bond, reports said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.