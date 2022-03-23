Silver Spring Mom Left 3 Kids In Hotel Room While She Got High: Police

A mother from Silver Spring has been charged with three counts of child neglect after leaving her young children in a hotel room unsupervised with drugs, according to authorities.

Mary K. Galvin, 36, has been charged with three counts of neglect of a minor as well as two counts of possessing a controlled substance, Rockville City Police said.

Police responded for a report of child neglect at the Best Western Hotel in Rockville around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, Rockville City Police said.

Hotel staff told authorities they had found three small children, ages 2, 6, and 11, sleeping alone in a room without parental supervision. There was also drug paraphernalia in the room, police said.

Officers later found the mother asleep in a car in the hotel parking lot with a man. Both appeared to be under the influence, police said.

The male was taken to a local hospital for treatment while Galvin was placed under arrested. The children are now with Montgomery County Child Protective Services, police said.

