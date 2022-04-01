Silver Spring Man Arrested For 'Ghost Gun': Police

Police in Silver Spring arrested a man for possessing a Privately Made Firearm, commonly referred to as a "Ghost Gun."

The arrest happened on Jan. 2, at around 9:00 p.m. when Montgomery County Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle. After stopping the car officers made contact with the driver, 24-year-old Allan Sesay and the passenger, 32-year-old Ahmed Conteh.

Officers proceeded to search the car after smelling marijuana and that's when they located a loaded 9mm "Ghost Gun" under the driver's seat. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Police subsequently took Sesay and Conteh into custody. Sesay was charged with being in possession of a Privately Made Firearm, Conteh was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania.

