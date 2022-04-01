Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Motorists Stranded On I-95 In VA For 20 Hours Due To Snow
Police & Fire

Silver Spring Man Arrested For 'Ghost Gun': Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
A "Ghost Gun"
A "Ghost Gun" Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Police in Silver Spring arrested a man for possessing a Privately Made Firearm, commonly referred to as a "Ghost Gun."

The arrest happened on Jan. 2, at around 9:00 p.m. when Montgomery County Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle. After stopping the car officers made contact with the driver, 24-year-old Allan Sesay and the passenger, 32-year-old Ahmed Conteh.

Officers proceeded to search the car after smelling marijuana and that's when they located a loaded 9mm "Ghost Gun" under the driver's seat. Marijuana was also found in the vehicle.

Police subsequently took Sesay and Conteh into custody. Sesay was charged with being in possession of a Privately Made Firearm, Conteh was arrested for having an outstanding warrant out of Pennsylvania. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.