Serial Robbers Nabbed In Another Theft Case: MoCo Police

Two men have been arrested for robbing a pharmacy in Silver Spring, according to police.

On Jan. 4, at around 8:15 p.m. Montgomery County Police identified a vehicle in the Leisure World Plaza parking lot known to be connected to multiple pharmacy armed robberies.

The Giant Foods pharmacy at that location had previously been robbed by suspects driving the same vehicle on Nov. 4, 2021, police say. Officers at the scene arrested the suspects outside of the Giant Food after they robbed the pharmacy a second time, and they were taken into custody.

Prescription medications and a black handgun with an extended magazine were located in plain view inside of the truck. Evidence recovered connected both suspects to a Bethesda Walgreens pharmacy robbery on Oct. 30, 2021, and Dec. 23, 2021, and the same Giant Pharmacy on International Drive.

24-year-old Carlos Zackery and 24-year-old Dionte Taylor were arrested, and each charged with four counts of armed robbery.

