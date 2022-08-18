Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Residents Displaced After Car Crashes Into DC Home

Annie DeVoe
Four residents were displaced after the collision
Four residents were displaced after the collision Photo Credit: DC Fire and EMS

Residents of a DC residence received an alarming wake up call after their home was struck by a vehicle, authorities say.

A silver sedan crashed into the home in the unit block of Florida Avenue NE around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, according to DC Fire and EMS officials.

Occupants of the home were evacuated and were reportedly uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The home received structural damage in the collision, displacing four residents, officials said.

A building inspector has been requested to determine the amount of damage done to the home in the incident.

