Residents Displaced After Car Crashes Into DC Home

Residents of a DC residence received an alarming wake up call after their home was struck by a vehicle, authorities say.

A silver sedan crashed into the home in the unit block of Florida Avenue NE around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, according to DC Fire and EMS officials.

Occupants of the home were evacuated and were reportedly uninjured.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

The home received structural damage in the collision, displacing four residents, officials said.

A building inspector has been requested to determine the amount of damage done to the home in the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.