Police Search For Armed DC Robbers

Police are on the lookout for two suspects who robbed a victim in Washington DC, authorities say.

The victim was robbed in the 400 block of Evarts Street with the report coming in shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, according to the Washington DC Police Department.

One suspect is described as wearing a green shirt and being armed with a handgun. The second suspect did not have a clothing description. Both suspects are described as black males.

The suspects were last seen running through a nearby alley.

Police ask if you see the suspects to not take action, and instead call 911.

