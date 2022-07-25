Police ID Man, 26, Killed In Frederick

Police in Maryland have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Frederick.

Officers from the Frederick Police Department on patrol at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, heard a gunshot in the area of the 300 block of North Market Street, officials said.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said that the officers located Montgomery Village resident Michael Isaiah Olaniyi, who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Olaniyi was rushed to an area hospital but was pronounced dead later that morning.

Officials said that the investigation is “active and ongoing.” No suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact Det. Radtke at the Frederick Police Department by calling (240) 549-4579 or emailing sradtke@frederickmdpolice.org.

Those wishing to leave information anonymously can do so at (301) 600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or send a text to (240) 674-TIPS (8477).

