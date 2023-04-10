Police Find Body Of 22-Year-Old In Silver Spring Home; Victim ID'd

A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old man’s dead body was found inside a Silver Spring home over the weekend, according to Montgomery County Police.

Carlos Rashard Carter, of Silver Spring, has been identified by police as the victim who was located by investigators at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike.

According to police, who were called in by Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services, officers found Carter’s body inside the home with trauma to his body.

First responders attempted to save Carter’s life, but he was later pronounced dead at an area hospital from his injuries.

The nature of the trauma has not been disclosed by investigators. Carter’s body has since been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine his exact cause and manner of death.

There are currently no murder suspects, according to police, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide has been asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.