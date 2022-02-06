Police Cadet From DC Arrested For Alleged Gunpoint Robbery In Montgomery County: Report

A 19-year-old police cadet from DC was taken into custody following an alleged gunpoint robbery in Montgomery County, NBC Washington reports.

Christian Santos and his co-defendant allegedly pulled a gun on the victim while buying a pair of Jordan sneakers before driving away on Montrose Road in March, according to the report, which cites court documents.

After his arrest, Metropolitan Police fired Santos, who admitted to driving the getaway car but denied using the gun, the report says.

