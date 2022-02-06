Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Police Cadet From DC Arrested For Alleged Gunpoint Robbery In Montgomery County: Report

David Cifarelli
Police officer
Police officer Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

A 19-year-old police cadet from DC was taken into custody following an alleged gunpoint robbery in Montgomery County, NBC Washington reports

Christian Santos and his co-defendant allegedly pulled a gun on the victim while buying a pair of Jordan sneakers before driving away on Montrose Road in March, according to the report, which cites court documents.

After his arrest, Metropolitan Police fired Santos, who admitted to driving the getaway car but denied using the gun, the report says.

Click here to read the full article from NBC Washington.

