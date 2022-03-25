'Peeping Tom' Charged With Indecent Exposure; Additional Victims Urged To Come Forward

Montgomery County Police are urging the public to come forward if they believe to have been victimized by a Silver Spring man charged with indecent exposure last week.

Steven Adams, 28, exposed himself to a female occupant in the laundry room of one Gaithersburg apartment building in November 2021, police said.

On top of that, Adams is believed to be behind multiple incidents where he was looking into ground floor apartments in the Washington Square neighborhood, police said.

When police identified Adams as the suspect behind these incidents, they learned Adams had an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court for a first-degree burglary offense.

He was arrested with connection to these instances in the area of Washington Grove Lane and Morning View Drive on Wednesday, March 16, police said.

Now police believe Adams could have additional victims and are urging anyone who recognizes him to contact police at 240-773-5770 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

