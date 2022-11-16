Pedestrian Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Struck Crossing Busy Rockville Road, Police Say

A 35-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries she sustained last month when she was struck by a car crossing a busy Maryland roadway, according to police.

Rockville resident Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being struck by a car late last month, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Police say that shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Cruz was attempting to cross the roadway in the 1000 block of Rockville Pike from east to west when she was struck by a tan 2004 Toyota Camry that was traveling north.

Cruz was transported to an area hospital for life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead more than two weeks later. Investigators noted that the driver of the Camry remained at the scene after striking Cruz.

The incident remains under investigation by the department's Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the fatal crash has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.