One Shot, Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near Montgomery County Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)

A woman was shot and a suspect is in custody after an incident at the Westfield Wheaton Shopping Center in Montgomery County.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to the 11600 block of Viers Mill Road to investigate a reported shooting.

According to police, one victim was shot and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect has also been taken into custody.

Police say that the scene is secure and there is no active threat to the community at large.

No additional information was provided by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

