One Dead, Three Hurt In Route 355 Crash: Report

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: @MCFRSPIO14 Twitter

One person was killed and three others wounded in a crash on Route 355 late Saturday, Oct. 15 in Montgomery County, NBC Washington reports.

A truck and Jeep collided near Plummer Drive in Germantown around 11:15 p.m., killing a man in the Jeep, the outlet said citing county police.

The Jeep driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as were the driver and passenger of the truck authorities said.

