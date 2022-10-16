One Dead, Three Hurt In Route 355 Crash: Report

One person was killed and three others wounded in a crash on Route 355 late Saturday, Oct. 15 in Montgomery County, NBC Washington reports.

A truck and Jeep collided near Plummer Drive in Germantown around 11:15 p.m., killing a man in the Jeep, the outlet said citing county police.

The Jeep driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as were the driver and passenger of the truck authorities said.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

