A massive house fire in Frederick County Thursday resulted in a fatality, according to officials.

The person was found dead around 7:30 p.m., when emergency crews responded to the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville for a call of a single-house fire, the Frederick County Sheriffs Office says.

Fire investigators were conducting a thorough investigation.

