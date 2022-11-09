Contact Us
Nail Gun-Wielding Bank Robber Nailed By Police In Montgomery County, Officials Say

Zak Failla
Kevin Figueroa-Funez
Kevin Figueroa-Funez Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Authorities say that a bank robber in Maryland turned to an interesting weapon to steal cash from a Montgomery County Capital One branch on Tuesday afternoon before he was tracked down within 24 hours.

Germantown resident Kevin Figueroa-Funez, 24, is facing charges in Montgomery County after robbing the Capital One Bank in the 10200 block of River Road in Potomac while armed with a nail gun, according to police.

The incident began shortly after 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Department of Police, Figueroa-Funez entered the bank with the nail gun, approached an employee, and passed a note announcing the robbery and demanding money.

Investigators say that the bank teller complied, and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to Figueroa-Funez, who then fled the area.

Through the investigation, Figueroa-Funez was identified as a suspect, and he was apprehended on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Churchill Ridge Circle on a warrant charging him with armed bank robbery and related charges.

Figueroa-Funez was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was being held without bond on Wednesday afternoon.

