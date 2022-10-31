Multiple In Custody After Police Chase Ends With Fiery Crash Into Silver Spring Metrobus

Multiple people are being extricated from a suspect vehicle that crashed into a metrobus in Silver Spring following a high speed police pursuit, reports NBC Washington.

At least three people have been extricated from the suspect vehicle after the fiery crash on Georgia Avenue that occurred around 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, continues the outlet.

The suspect vehicle is seen crashed partially on top of a police cruiser in between the cruiser and the metrobus in images captured by NBC Washington. At least two people are reportedly in custody. To see the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

