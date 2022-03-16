Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Multi-Tractor Trailer Crash Jams 495 Beltway, Box Truck Driver Hospitalized

David Cifarelli
Crews responding to the crash
Crews responding to the crash Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A box truck driver was extricated and hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers that jammed Interstate 495 Wednesday, March 16, officials said.

One of the trucks involved in the five-vehicle crash tipped over, spilling fuel over the outer loop of the Beltway just past Connecticut Avenue around 12:30 p.m., Montgomery Fire Officials said.

Of the eight total patients, most injuries were non life-threatening, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer said. 

Maryland State Police and hazmat crews were also on scene to help. All lanes were blocked as a result before eventually reopening one lane to travel. 

