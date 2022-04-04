Motorcyclist Dies After Being Ejected From Bike In Potomac: Police

A Potomac man has died after being ejected from his motorcycle last week, authorities said.

William True Jr., 60, died from his injuries sustained during the crash that happened in the 10700 block of Falls Road around 5:10 p.m. on Friday, April 1, Montgomery County police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found True suffering from life-threatening-injuries in the entranceway of the Normandie Farm Restaurant. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died, police said.

Initial investigation showed True crashed into a granite wall after veering off the road while traveling south toward Democracy Boulevard, police said. There was no physical evidence that another car was involved, police added.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (240) 773- 6620.

