Montgomery County Officials Address String Of Church Vandalisms

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has released a statement after a string of recent church vandalism incidents and suspected arsons, officials say.

In the statement, Elrich states that "hate in any form has no home in Montgomery County" when addressing the recent attacks.

"The criminal activity that took place over the weekend does not represent the values of inclusion and equity that we are striving for in the communities of this County. We pride ourselves on our diversity of religious communities. A hateful incident against one community impacts us all", said Elrich.

The statement comes after St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Parish, North Bethesda United Methodist Church, and Wildwood Baptist Church were targeted by attacks.

Elrich also confirmed that he has spoken to the Fire Chief and Police Chief to make sure their office stays updated with any new information regarding the crimes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Arson tip line at 240-777-2263.

Religious leaders looking for more information on the faith community and hate crime response resources are encouraged to contact Faith Liaison Kate Chance at interfaith@montgomerycountymd.gov.

