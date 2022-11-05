Montgomery County Church Thief Wanted By Police

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead them to identify a suspect being a recent church burglary.

Police responded for a reported burglary at the Georgia Avenue Baptist Church around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said.

Detectives determined the suspect rummaged through church property after forcibly entering the building before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a “P” over a skull design, blue jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a royal blue backpack or duffel bag at the time of the crime, detectives say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

