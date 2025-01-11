Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Missing Maryland Woman Found Dead

Joe Gomez
A missing nonverbal woman from Rockville has been found dead, according to police.

On Jan. 9, Montgomery County Police recovered the body of 45-year-old Nyanko Udo reported missing on Jan. 6.

At around 12:40 p.m., police were called to the 14200 block of Brad Drive for a person down. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and located the body of Udo in the back yard of a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Udo was last seen between 12:40 and 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 6 and was not wearing shoes or heavy clothing. The temperatures dropped overnight, and there were several inches of snow in the area.

Montgomery County Police Managed Search Operations Team along with bloodhounds assisted police in the multi-day search for Udo.

Udo had gone missing in the past and tended to hide from her caretakers and those searching for her. It’s believed that she might have been trying to go back home after officers left the area.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Udo and the cause of death is under investigation.

