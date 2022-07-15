Contact Us
Police & Fire

Midnight Fight In Rockville Escalates To Shooting Before Police Arrive

Annie DeVoe
Rockville City Incident Report
Photo Credit: Rockville City Police Department

A fight that escalated into a shooting in Rockville sent a man to the hospital in the early hours of the morning, authorities say.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a fight on the 100 block of Gibbs Street, around 1:45 a.m., Friday, July 15, according to Rockville City Police.

By the time officers got to the scene, one of the involved men had been shot several times, police said. The initial investigation revealed that the two appeared to know each other.

The victim who had been shot was rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing active investigation and police believe there is no threat to the community, officials said.

If anyone has any information or video surveillance of this incident, they are asked to contact RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 240-314-8938.

