Mercedes, BMW Car Thieves At Large In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

Police have released footage in connection to a commercial burglary of a car dealership in Montgomery County in hopes to identify suspects, authorities say.

Investigation revealed that four suspects broke into the car dealership in the 2200 block of Distribution Cir. around 2 a.m., Monday, Nov. 28, according to Montgomery County police.

The suspects reportedly stole an undisclosed number of car keys and four cars: a white 2017 Mercedes Benz GLS, gold 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC, white 2019 Mercedes Benz S450 and a white 2019 BMW X3.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773- 6870. Callers may remain anonymous. To view the footage released by police, click here.

