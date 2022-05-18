McDonald's Robber Who Pulled Knife On Cashier Wanted By Montgomery Police

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect behind a recent robbery at a fast food restaurant in Silver Spring.

Police responded to the robbery at the McDonald's, located in the 8500 block of Colesville Road, around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, police said.

The suspect is described as Black male, standing about 6'2," and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black winter hat, dark colored hoodie, blue jeans and black boots at the time of the crime, police said.

Investigators learned the suspect pulled a knife on an employee while demanding money after entering the restaurant and cutting to the front of the line, police said.

The suspect then jumped over the counter and forcibly removed the register drawer and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

