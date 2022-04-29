Maryland State Troopers Struck By Impaired Driver In Montgomery County: Police

Charges are pending against a suspected impaired driver who struck two Maryland State troopers in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Kevin Junghans, of Frederick City, was suspected to be under the influence of drugs when he crashed into the troopers' patrol vehicles on I-270 in Rockville around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Maryland State Police said.

The troopers were parked on the left shoulder with their emergency lights on and were both sitting in their vehicles at the time of the crash, MDSP said.

Junghans and the troopers were taken to local hospitals and the troopers have since been released, MDSP said. The investigation is ongoing.

