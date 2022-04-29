Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Loudon
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Maryland State Troopers Struck By Impaired Driver In Montgomery County: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Charges are pending against a suspected impaired driver who struck two Maryland State troopers in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Kevin Junghans, of Frederick City, was suspected to be under the influence of drugs when he crashed into the troopers' patrol vehicles on I-270 in Rockville around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, Maryland State Police said. 

The troopers were parked on the left shoulder with their emergency lights on and were both sitting in their vehicles at the time of the crash, MDSP said. 

Junghans and the troopers were taken to local hospitals and the troopers have since been released, MDSP said. The investigation is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.