Maryland State Police Investigating Possible Police Impersonator In Montgomery County

Officials are investigating a possible police imposter in Rockville, authorities say.

Maryland State Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle on I-270 that was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off of the road around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, according to the MSP office.

The caller stated that the tan Chevrolet Malibu had police-like lights on the front and rear of the vehicle and was driving aggressively near Middlebrook Road.

The driver briefly got behind the witness before switching to the high occupancy vehicle lane and driving away, according to state police investigators.

There are no reports of the suspect driver trying to pull over any motorists.

Troopers have located the suspect vehicle and have spoken to a person of interest in this case, but no charges have been filed at this time. Investigators are asking the public if they encountered this vehicle to please contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

