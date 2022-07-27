Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Police & Fire

Maryland State Police Investigating Possible Police Impersonator In Montgomery County

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland. The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland.
The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland. The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland.
The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland. The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland.
The suspect's vehicle was located in Maryland. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Officials are investigating a possible police imposter in Rockville, authorities say.

Maryland State Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle on I-270 that was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off of the road around 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, according to the MSP office.

The caller stated that the tan Chevrolet Malibu had police-like lights on the front and rear of the vehicle and was driving aggressively near Middlebrook Road. 

The driver briefly got behind the witness before switching to the high occupancy vehicle lane and driving away, according to state police investigators.

There are no reports of the suspect driver trying to pull over any motorists. 

Troopers have located the suspect vehicle and have spoken to a person of interest in this case, but no charges have been filed at this time. Investigators are asking the public if they encountered this vehicle to please contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.