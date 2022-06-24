Maryland Motel Murder Nets 2 Arrests: Police

Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say.

Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers located Gonzalez-Mena suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigation pointed to both Clemons and Danshin as the suspects, who were taken into custody without incident.

Clemons and Danshin were charged with first-degree murder and firearm-related charges.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect(s). Callers can remain anonymous.

