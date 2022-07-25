Maryland Man Fatally Struck While Being Kicked Out Of Lyft Driver's Car In Delaware: Police

A Maryland man was killed after being ordered out of the car by his Lyft driver, authorities announced.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, a group of six friends ordered a Lyft driver to pick them up in Dewey Beach and transport them back to their residence in Bethany Beach, state police in Delaware said.

As the group was traveling south on Coastal Highway, all in the same vehicle, a disagreement occurred between the group and the Lyft operator, according to investigators.

During the argument, it is alleged that the Lyft driver terminated the ride and stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded all six passengers exit the vehicle.

At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Corolla being driven by a 27-year-old man traveling on the highway approached the Lyft vehicle, and as the operator changed lanes to avoid striking the rear of the Lyft vehicle, he failed to see the pedestrian who had just exited the right rear passenger seat and was standing in the roadway, police said.

The Corolla struck the pedestrian, and immediately stopped, investigators said, while the Lyft driver fled the are immediately after the crash.

As a result of the crash, a Clarksburg, Maryland man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The other five passengers were not injured after exiting the Lyft vehicle. Investigators noted that the roadway was closed for several hours as the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.

Officials noted that the operator of the Lyft and his vehicle has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact Master Cpl. Argo of the Delaware State Police Department by calling (302) 703-3264.

