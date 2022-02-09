Maryland Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Fender Bender Shooting

The 29-year-old man accused of attempted murder in a shooting over a fender bender dispute in Silver Spring has been taken into custody, authorities confirmed.

John Tomlinson was identified as the suspect in a shooting that occurred near Thayer Avenue and Mayor Lane just before 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, the Montgomery County Police Department said.

According to police, Tomlinson saw his friend physically fighting with an impaired driver who hit his car parked on Mayor Lane.

Tomlinson then retrieved a handgun from another vehicle and was caught on video surveillance footage firing several shots at the victim driver, striking his vehicle, street signs and at least five nearby businesses, authorities said.

The victim was not hurt.

Tomlinson was arrested Monday, Jan. 31 after attempting to flee from detectives who saw him leaving Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Silver Spring.

He was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Loudoun County, Virginia, at the time of his arrest, and was found with two firearms, police said.

In addition to being charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm via an arrest warrant, Tomlinson also faces charges for firearm possession with felony conviction, loaded handgun in vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, police said.

He is being held without bond.

