Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Maryland Firefighters Resuscitate Dogs Found In House Fire, Cats Perish

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Dogs rescued from the home
Dogs rescued from the home Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

Two dogs are recovering after being rescued from a house fire in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The two dogs were found unconscious in the home on Dewey Road after a mailman saw smoke and called 911 around noon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Montgomery County fire and rescue.

Firefighters were able to resuscitate the dogs and transport them to a nearby emergency vet for treatment. Three cats inside of the home perished in the flames. No people were at the home at the time of the fire.

One family will be displaced as a result of the fire, with damages estimated around $75,000.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.