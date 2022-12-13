Maryland Firefighters Resuscitate Dogs Found In House Fire, Cats Perish

Two dogs are recovering after being rescued from a house fire in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The two dogs were found unconscious in the home on Dewey Road after a mailman saw smoke and called 911 around noon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Montgomery County fire and rescue.

Firefighters were able to resuscitate the dogs and transport them to a nearby emergency vet for treatment. Three cats inside of the home perished in the flames. No people were at the home at the time of the fire.

One family will be displaced as a result of the fire, with damages estimated around $75,000.

