Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot

A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce.

Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Millhouse snuck up on the 49-year-old woman as she was putting on a long sleeved shirt she was carrying after she had unlocked her vehicle to put items inside while it was parked in a parking lot in Wheaton.

Millhouse pointed a gun at the victim and demanded her vehicle, to which she complied. As she was walking away, she noticed she still had the key fob and threw it toward him. Millhouse grabbed the keys from the ground before fleeing the scene.

Millhouse was identified and arrested by officers in Washington D.C.

“This is an appropriate sentence for the defendant who terrified an innocent member of our community as she went about her day. We thank our partners in the greater metropolitan area for working with us to recover the victim’s vehicle and for their help in tracking down Millhouse, so that he is not able to target anyone else and can be held responsible for his actions,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, which may be graphic to some viewers. To watch the video, click here.

Millhouse was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised probation upon release.

