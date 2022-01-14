Man Runs Over His Wife Killing Her In Maryland Bank Parking Lot: Police

A 59-year-old woman died after being intentionally struck and killed by a car driven by her husband in a bank parking lot in Maryland, authorities said.

Alka Himanshu Tanna of Silver Spring, left the Capital One bank on New Hampshire Avenue around noon on Jan. 14, Montgomery County police said.

As she tried to cross the parking lot, a white Lexus SUV, driven by her husband, 59-year-old Himanshu Maganlal Tanna, accelerated and struck her several times with his car, police said.

He then collided with a lamppost, disabling the SUV. When Montgomery County Police officers arrived, Mr.

Tanna was taken into custody without incident. Major Crimes Detectives responded to the location and transported suspect Tanna to police headquarters, where he provided a statement to detectives.

Himanshu Maganlal Tanna has been charged with First Degree Murder and has been transported to the Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

