Man Gets Naked On I-270, Jumps On Moving Fire Vehicles: Authorities

A man was hospitalized after police say he took his clothes off and jumped onto fire vehicles responding to a crash on Interstate 270 early Friday, March 24.

Crews responding to a personal injury crash near Montrose Road came across an unattended car, driven by the man, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesman Pete Piringer said.

The man stripped down and dropped his clothes in the middle of the road, then tried getting into fire vehicles, then hopping on one that was moving, Piringer said.

It appeared the man was suffering from "excited delirium," Pringer said. He was hospitalized for evaluation.

