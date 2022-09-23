Man Found Dead Inside Overturned SUV Riddled With Bullet Holes

A man was found dead inside of an overturned vehicle covered in bullet holes overnight in Washington D.C., reports NBC 4.

Detectives say that a suspect pulled up to the victim and began shooting at him on an off-ramp to Kenilworth Avenue NE shortly after midnight on Friday, Sept. 23, causing the victim's vehicle to crash and flip over onto its roof, continues the outlet.

The car landed on a service road, and the victim was found dead inside but did not appear to have been shot. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. To read the full report by NBC 4, click here.

