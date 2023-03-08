Man Accused Of Trading Drugs For Illicit Sex Acts With Teen In Montgomery County: Police

Detectives in Montgomery County are concerned that there could be additional underage victims after an Olney man was arrested for allegedly giving drugs to a teen girl in exchange for sexual favors.

Erik Calderon Pereira was arrested in late February following an investigation into complaints about a 15-year-old girl who was allegedly being preyed on by the 22-year-old man, officials say.

On Wednesday, March 8, investigators say that detectives believe there could be additional victims that have not contacted the police, and they released his mugshot amid the ongoing investigation.

It is alleged that between December 2021 and February 2023, Calderon carried on his relationship with the teen, who eventually came forward.

The investigation determined that Calderon was a suspect and determined that he gave drugs several times to the 15-year-old girl who would in return preform illicit sex acts on him.

Calderon was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and charged with third-degree sexual offense and sexual solicitation of a minor. He was later released on a $20,000 unsecured personal bond.

Detectives say that they believe there may be additional victims that have not contacted police, and are urging any victims to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

