Montgomery Daily Voice
Investigators Release Surveillance Video Of Armed Wing Stop Robbery In Montgomery

Annie DeVoe
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an attempted armed robbery of a Wing Stop restaurant that occurred on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in the 20200 block of Goshen Road in Montgomery Village
Images of the armed man who attempted to rob a Montgomery Village Wing Stop earlier this month have been released in an effort to help identify the suspected robber, authorities say.

The suspect entered the restaurant in the 20200 block of Goshen Road around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 2, police say.

The suspect then pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money, fleeing when he saw another employee talking on a cell phone. 

Investigators said that the suspect is described as a black male in his mid-twenties and is approximately 5-feet 11-inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gloves, a neck gaiter face mask, and dark pants at the time of the incident, police said. He was carrying a black handgun and a crossbody bag.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.

