'I'm In Jail!' $10K Reward For Identifying Suspect In Montgomery County 'Grandparent Scam'

Detectives are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a man allegedly involved in a "grandparent scam" that targeted elderly people in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The suspect pictured allegedly ran a scam and contacted multiple elderly people claiming to be a child or grandchild who had been arrested and needed bail money from Tuesday, May 31 to Friday, June 3, according to Montgomery County Police.

On Tuesday, May 31, an 84-year-old victim was contacted and told to withdraw the alleged bail money and that a "courier" would be stopping by to collect the funds at her residence in the 17000 block of Chiswell Road.

The suspect pictured then came to the residence to pick up the money, to which the victim handed over. The suspect then drove off in a dark colored four-door sedan.

On Wednesday, June 1, a 78-year-old victim residing in the 7500 block of Hampden Lane was contacted by his alleged daughter who also claimed to be in jail and needed bail money. The victim gathered the money and gave it to the "courier".

A third incident happened on Friday, June 3 in the 14000 block of London Lane when an 89-year-old victim was contacted by the scammers with the same story. The victim was instructed by someone claiming to be a "lawyer" to give the money to a "bondsman" that would be arriving at their residence.

A short time later, a man wearing what appeared to be a brown UPS-style uniform with a reflective vest showed up to collect the money, and fled on foot.

The suspect who poses as a “courier,” has been described as a tall male, heavy set, wearing a brown UPS type uniform and reflective vest.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Financial Crimes Section at (240) 773-6330 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

