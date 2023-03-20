Home Improvement Goes Up In Flames After MoCo Fire Causes $275K Of Damage During Construction

A vacant Montgomery County home that was being renovated has suffered nearly $300,000 in damages after a fire tore through it over the weekend, authorities announced.

Firefighters were first called to the home in the 13800 block of Rippling Brook Drive around 3 p.m., Sunday, March 19 after flames were spotted on the roof of the residence, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The fire was first spotted by a neighbor, who alerted a worker that the chimney appeared to be on fire.

By the time officials got to the home, the roof of the home was engulfed in flames.

The chimney fire was reportedly caused by an accidental electrical issue, causing flames to spread through to the attic and roof resulting in around $275,000 in damages.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue were able to control the fire, and no injuries were reported.

