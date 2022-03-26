Hiker Pulled From Potomac River After Falling From Trail

A hiker was rescued from the Potomac River in Montgomery County after falling from a trail on Saturday, March 26.

Several rescue boats were deployed to the area of the river near Billy Goat Trail A around 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Temps hovered around 40 degrees as rescuers pulled the hiker to shore. Injuries were unknown as of 7:40 p.m.

The trail is 4.7 miles long and follows a path between the C&O Canal and Potomac River within the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. It is located near MoCo's Great Falls.

