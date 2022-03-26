Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Police & Fire

Hiker Pulled From Potomac River After Falling From Trail

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Rescue
Rescue Photo Credit: Pete Piringer

A hiker was rescued from the Potomac River in Montgomery County after falling from a trail on Saturday, March 26.

Several rescue boats were deployed to the area of the river near Billy Goat Trail A around 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Temps hovered around 40 degrees as rescuers pulled the hiker to shore. Injuries were unknown as of 7:40 p.m.

The trail is 4.7 miles long and follows a path between the C&O Canal and Potomac River within the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. It is located near MoCo's Great Falls.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.