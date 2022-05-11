Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Head-On Dirt Bike Crash In Maryland Sends 2 Teens To The Hospital: Fire Officials

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Dirt bike
Dirt bike Photo Credit: Pixabay/Adriano Bonfim

Two teenagers are in the hospital following a head-on collision between two dirt bikes, fire officials said. 

The crash happened in the 15200 block of Partnership Road off White's Ferry Road in Poolesville around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Montgomery County Fire & EMS officials said on Twitter.

One teen was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital and another was taken by land, officials said. No other information was released.

