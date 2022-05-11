Head-On Dirt Bike Crash In Maryland Sends 2 Teens To The Hospital: Fire Officials

Two teenagers are in the hospital following a head-on collision between two dirt bikes, fire officials said.

The crash happened in the 15200 block of Partnership Road off White's Ferry Road in Poolesville around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Montgomery County Fire & EMS officials said on Twitter.

One teen was reportedly airlifted to a local hospital and another was taken by land, officials said. No other information was released.

