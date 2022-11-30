Four Decades Later, Police In Montgomery County Identify, Arrest Alleged Serial Rapist

A man accused of raping women in Prince George's County over forty years ago has been arrested, authorities say.

Marion Edward Pearson Jr., 65, was linked to the crime through the FBI's National DNA Index System on Monday, Oct. 31 after Cold Case detectives submitted evidence from the open rape case to the system in March of 2022, according to Montgomery County Police.

Pearson Jr. lived in Prince George's County, and frequented the University of Maryland/College Park area during the time of the crime. He had been arrested several times for assault, indecent exposure, and had recently been released from prison in 2020 for a string of first-degree rapes after serving 22 years.

Investigators say that on Monday, April 20, 1981, while Pearson, Jr. was living in Prince Georges County, a woman was assaulted and raped near the 1800 block of University Boulevard West in Silver Spring.

Several months later, on Saturday, June 13, 1981, a second victim was attacked and sexually assaulted in the area of Connecticut Avenue near Denfield Road, in Silver Spring that matched the description and pattern of the April attack.

Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Pearson, and charged him with first-degree rape, false imprisonment, robbery, and assault for the April 1981 rape and attempted first-degree rape, false imprisonment, and assault for the June 1981 assault.

Pearson Jr. was arrested on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Pearson Jr. is awaiting extradition to Maryland.

Police believe that there may be additional victims due to Pearson's extensive criminal history. Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information regarding Marion Edward Pearson, Jr., is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

