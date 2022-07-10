Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients

A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce.

Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

The sentence was for six counts of criminal charges related to a guilty plea entered by Okah on charges of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult and sexual offense in the third degree, as well as Okah’s conviction in a separate case where a jury found him guilty of one count of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult and three counts of sexual offense in the third degree.

Two patients were abused by Okah while he was employed as a Psychiatric Tech at Adventist Healthcare Behavioral Health located in the 14900 block of Broschart Road in Rockville.

"He was in a position where he was entrusted with the care of these women and took advantaged of that, targeting them while they were in psychiatric crisis and had no way to defend themselves", stated the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.

Along with prison time, Okah will be on the sex offender registry for life and can never work in the health care profession again or have unsupervised contact with vulnerable adults.

