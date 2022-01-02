Flames Blow Through Montgomery County Home

A massive fire tore through a home in Montgomery County early Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Firefighters responding to the 20700 block of Sabbath Court in the Goshen area of Gaithersburg found heavy flames shooting out of the single-family home.

All occupants were able to escape the house, IAFF Local 1664 Montgomery County Career Fire Fighters said on Facebook.

A water supply task force was among additional manpower brought to the scene when the blaze was brought to a second alarm.

Minor injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation at this time.

