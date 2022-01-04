Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Ex-Con Caught On Camera Shooting Man Dead At PA Nightclub Arrested: Police
Police & Fire

Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing Money From Same Victim Thrice In A Day: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The suspect making the transactions at one of the reported banks
The suspect making the transactions at one of the reported banks Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Montgomery County Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a female suspect who repeatedly lied to steal money from the same person. 

The suspect reportedly entered three separate banks in one day, identified herself as the victim's wife and then withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from the victim's account, according to police. The department is now offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that could lead them to find the suspected female.

The first encounter happened at the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union on Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown on around 12:40 p.m. on December 13, 2021, police said. The woman approached the bank teller, told them she was the victim's wife by using a fake ID and then took an undisclosed amount of money from their account before leaving, police said.

The woman apparently did this again about 40 minutes later at the SkyPoint Federal Credit Union on Colesville Road and then again at the bank's Rockville branch another 30 minutes later, police said. She used the same information during each transaction, police said. 

The suspect is described as being about 50 years old, of medium build with blonde hair. She was wearing a brown scarf, black jacket, black jeans and black boots on the day of the transactions, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-5530 or 240-773-TIPS or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.