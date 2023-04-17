Family Takes Search For Missing Germantown Man Into Own Hands

A family desperate to find their loved one has taken matters into their own hands.

Ankit Bagai disappeared after walking out of a medical facility eight days ago on Sunday, April 9.

Bagai's loved ones organized a search party for him over the weekend in Germantown, beginning at the Regal Theater.

Participants in the search met in the parking lot of the theater at 11 a.m., and canvassed the neighborhood areas around Lake Churchill, Crystal Rock Drive, and Blackhill Park to search for the 30-year-old.

Relatives of Bagai believe that he could be in Virginia or Washington, D.C.

Bagai is described as 5'8, and weighs around 170 pounds.

A $5,000 reward is being offered to help find Ankit Bagai.

A Facebook page following the search for Bagai can be found here.

