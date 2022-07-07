Elderly Rockville Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of 11-Year-Old Nearly 40 Years Ago

Authorities have released the identity of an elderly Rockville man who has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor nearly 40 years ago, officials say.

David Wayne Brown, 70, was taken into custody after an investigation that began in Dec. 2021 revealed that he had allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old 38 years ago, according to Montgomery County Police.

Brown, who was 29 when the crimes began, allegedly sexually abused the 11-year-old while they babysat for him over the course of two years in the areas of Vandalia Drive in Rockville, and Homecrest Road in Silver Spring.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Brown on Friday, July 1, and Brown was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree and third-degree sex offenses.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of Brown and are hopeful that releasing his identification and photo will encourage any other victims to come forward.

Anyone who believes themselves to be a victim, to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) at 240-773-5400 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

